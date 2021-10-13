Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GPOVY stock remained flat at $$5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.74. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.