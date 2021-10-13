Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
GPOVY stock remained flat at $$5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.74. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.
Grupo Carso Company Profile
