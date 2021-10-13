Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.20. Exelon posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 281.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 80,651 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 9.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.32. 68,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.