Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Reduced by Hernani Holdings LLC

Hernani Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 10.3% of Hernani Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hernani Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 430,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,557. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

