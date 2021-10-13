Seeyond Sells 99 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $1,957,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after buying an additional 76,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average is $236.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

