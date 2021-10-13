Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 12,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

