Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

