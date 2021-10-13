Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE WGO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.40. 6,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,794. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

