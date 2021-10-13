Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.81. Approximately 55,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,768,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

