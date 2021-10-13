Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target at $73.67

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. 16,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

