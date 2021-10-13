M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.28. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 4,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,599. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.