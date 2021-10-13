$18.48 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce sales of $18.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.40 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 867.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $36.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $75.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.38 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,010,637 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 over the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,382,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.