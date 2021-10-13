Polar Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Polar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polar has a market cap of $309,670.73 and approximately $27,666.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polar has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00118939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.13 or 1.00071388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.27 or 0.06119711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polar

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.