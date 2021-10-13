Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 11,400 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.92.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $693.95. 11,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,885. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

