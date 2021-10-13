Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $289.83. 4,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,889. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.