Algert Global LLC Acquires 1,851 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 258,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,599,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,924,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,919,000 after buying an additional 156,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

