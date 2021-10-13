Algert Global LLC Buys 1,856 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after acquiring an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First American Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 185,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $72.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

