Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EUBG remained flat at $$0.34 on Wednesday. 34,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.16.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
