Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EUBG remained flat at $$0.34 on Wednesday. 34,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.