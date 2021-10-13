Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HUMRF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 10,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

