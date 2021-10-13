Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 50,216 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. 78,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,182,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,522 shares of company stock worth $44,174,000. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

