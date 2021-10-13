Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 49,900 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $41,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 15,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.