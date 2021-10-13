Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $57.83 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $57,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,359. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.81 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

