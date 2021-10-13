Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $76.91 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $76,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.01. 18,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,587. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.95 and its 200 day moving average is $198.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

