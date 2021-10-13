Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 206,216 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Apple were worth $122,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 260,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $4,251,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

