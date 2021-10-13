AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

AQB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.14. 10,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $294.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.10.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

