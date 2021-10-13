Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Codex DNA (DNAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ: DNAY) recently:

10/12/2021 – Codex DNA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/4/2021 – Codex DNA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Codex DNA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Codex DNA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Codex DNA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Codex DNA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,161. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,227,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

