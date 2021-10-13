Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,365 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $74,221,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. 28,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

