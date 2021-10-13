Natixis Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 635.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,423 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $69,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

