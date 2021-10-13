Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $8.92 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,828 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after buying an additional 189,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRTN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

