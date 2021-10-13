Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 0.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 709,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190,433. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

