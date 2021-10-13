Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) is Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,819,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,914,080 shares during the quarter. Platinum Group Metals accounts for about 1.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of Platinum Group Metals worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

