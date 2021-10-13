NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,811 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,542. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

