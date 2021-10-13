United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.63. 663,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,572,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

