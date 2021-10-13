Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSNY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,283. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

