Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Decreases By 80.8%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the September 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OSSIF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 232,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

