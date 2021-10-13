Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Decreases By 80.8%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the September 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS OSSIF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 232,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
