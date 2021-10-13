Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,285. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

