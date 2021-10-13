Seeyond Sells 3,252 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.45. 58,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average is $280.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

