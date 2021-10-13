Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. 537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,455. Kforce has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

