Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 786,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,973 shares during the quarter. Vericel comprises about 3.2% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $41,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after acquiring an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after buying an additional 1,266,942 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $910,078. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,106. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

