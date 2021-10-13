State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE STT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,693. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

