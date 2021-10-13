44,041 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,177. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

