Jump Financial LLC Acquires 12,056 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 110.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

