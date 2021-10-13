HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $831,399.41 and approximately $219,358.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 84.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00043356 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.