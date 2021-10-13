iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 931,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 15,078,768 shares.The stock last traded at $145.35 and had previously closed at $143.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

