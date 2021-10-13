Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,530. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $346.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 354,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

