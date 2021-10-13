Mchain Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 243.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Mchain has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $203,607.32 and approximately $10.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004304 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007221 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 72,651,550 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.