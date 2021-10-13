Financial Comparison: Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Huaneng Power International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Huaneng Power International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Huaneng Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Huaneng Power International $24.55 billion 0.32 $344.55 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Huaneng Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Huaneng Power International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huaneng Power International beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, biomass, coal, solar, and oil resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of cargo loading and storage, port, warehousing, and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Further, it is involved in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 113,357 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,948 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

