Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,818 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises about 2.0% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Verra Mobility worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after buying an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $11,538,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 18,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

