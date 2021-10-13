Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stake Lessened by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,443 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up approximately 1.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,645 shares of company stock valued at $19,892,436. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,175. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -264.52 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.