Next Century Growth Investors LLC Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,294 shares of company stock worth $24,616,043. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.74. 4,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

