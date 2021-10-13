Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $10.88 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chart Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,638,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Shares of GTLS traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $189.95. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.94. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

